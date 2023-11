A Tipperary woman has won one of the top honours at the 2023 national Apprentice of the Year awards.

Grace Nagle, a Commis Chef hailing from Clonmel, is one of 14 exceptional apprentices to pick up an award from the 222 nominated across the island of Ireland.

They were recognised for their exceptional leadership, creativity, teamwork, and problem-solving skills which are prime attributes of a modern-day apprentice.

Grace is employed at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel.