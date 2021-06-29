Tipperary Vintners Rep angry at further “farcical” delay to indoor hospitality

“Frustration, anger, disappointment and confusion” are the words being used by Tipperary’s Vintners Chairperson to describe the further delay to the reopening of indoor hospitality.

Clonmel publican Richie Gleeson says the delays are “farcical”, and his comments come after the Government decided to push back indoor dining and drinking until at least July 19th.

It will then open to fully vaccinated people or those who’ve recovered from Covid – with a system for managing it being worked out over the coming weeks.

The number of people at weddings will increase from 25 to 50 on July 5th – and the number of fans at outdoor sporting events will increase from 200 to 500.

There will also be no limit on the amount of fully vaccinated people who can meet together indoors.

Richie Gleeson told Tipp FM of his anger and frustration this afternoon:

“I stopped having faith in any deadlines and any word that came from Government or NPHET months ago. I just wait until we’re right on the edge of what will happen and then work from there, because you can’t trust anything they say.

“They’re flip-flopping all over the place. They haven’t put a serious plan in action from day one. They’ve been asked to put a plan in action regarding the science for what ventilation is viable for indoor trading to happen, and nothing has come back to us. And it was asked 12 months ago.”

The Chief Medical Officer says an increase risk of transmission of the Delta Covid variant makes a fourth wave of infection likely.

Dr Tony Holohan’s written to the Health Minister saying it is clear the Delta variant is rapidly becoming the dominant strain.

He says it’s uncertain what the magnitude of the fourth wave will be in terms of hospitalisation and mortality.