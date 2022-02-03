Tipperary undertaker welcomes return to funeral normality after disruptive two years

A Tipperary undertaker has welcomed funerals being back to ‘normal’ following severe restrictions.

Eamonn Grey in Templemore spoke on Tipp Today about how funerals are starting to return to pre-pandemic levels and practices.

He said it was very difficult over the past two years to restrict numbers, and ask people not to shake hands or hug.

Eamonn told Tipp Today that it was particularly difficult when the deceased person was coming from a nursing home.

“What we did have and I found it very tough on people, is we would collect somebody from a nursing home and the family would come in the next day to visit them and we would notice that they were very upset, maybe more upset than normal.

“You’d have a chat with them at the front of the funeral home or a cup of coffee, and next thing you’d realise they hadn’t seen the person for four or five months maybe, you know and this is their own Mam or Dad.”

Fran added, “And the first time they’d see them in those months is when they’re lying in repose.”

Eamonn continued, “they weren’t allowed in the nursing home or wherever the person was, they couldn’t see them and I thought that was very tough.”