Tipperary Town boil water notice lifted

A boil water notice on the Tipperary Town Public Water Supply has been lifted with immediate effect.

Irish Water say the supply from the Cordangan Water Treatment Plant is now safe to consume.

A boil water notice was put in place on December 10th last due to increased turbidity or cloudiness in the water.

It impacted on nearly 5,000 people in the area.

Following the completion of remedial measures and the receipt of satisfactory monitoring results, the notice has now lifted with immediate effect.

Pat Duggan of Irish Water said: “ We are delighted that we could lift the Boil Water Notice in time for Christmas. I would like to thank everyone for their patience and assistance, and on behalf of everyone in Irish Water, wish you all a safe and happy Christmas.”

Irish Water and the Local Authority and the Health Service Executive Water Liaison Group will continue to meet and will review ongoing process control, monitoring and testing of the drinking water supply.

The Irish Water Customer Contact Centre (1800 278 278) is available to answer customer queries in relation to this water notice. Further information is available on www.water.ie.

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council acknowledge the patience, cooperation and assistance of the general public during the period of the boil water notice and greatly regrets any inconvenience caused to householders and the business community.