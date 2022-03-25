Tipperary tourism will continue to see the benefits from British Royal visit

Tipperary and the tourism sector will reap the benefits from today’s British Royal visit for some time.

This is the view of Cahir Councillor Andy Moloney who believes that this visit won’t just benefit Cahir and Cashel, but all of the Premier county.

He told Tipp Today that while the visit of Prince Charles and Camilla is exciting, building on that momentum is what’s needed now.

“It’s when they’re gone through and gone up the road, it’s a case of what we can make out of it, and what we can do to increase tourism numbers in Tipperary.

“This isn’t just a Cahir and Cashel thing at all, this is about the county, the whole county of Tipperary, that’s why the council are very involved in accommodating the visit.

“It’s the hinterlands of Cahir and the hinterlands of Cashel, but in general, it’s selling Tipperary on an international market.”

He added that the visit to the farmer’s market offered the opportunity to showcase Tipperary and Tipperary food producers on the international stage.

It has been estimated that the visit is worth more than €2 million to the tourism sector in the county.