Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill welcomes new Glanbia Belview plant

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill has welcomed the Glanbia Belview plant after attending the sod turning event yesterday.

He was there in his role of Cathaoirleach of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee, with Minister Charlie McConalogue to mark the beginning in an exciting new chapter for diversifying the dairy export sector in Ireland.

In a statement to Tipp FM he said it was a great day for the sustainable, future production of top-class agri-food here and the production of Gouda cheese for export to the continent.

Planning permission has finally gotten over the line with the plant part funded by a Dutch company.

Deputy Cahill says it was a good day for rural Ireland and for the rural economy.