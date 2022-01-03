Tipperary TD calls on meat factories to provide antigen testing to workers

A Tipperary TD says the onus should be on meat and food processing plants to provide antigen tests for staff as they return from the Christmas break.

Sinn Féin Deputy Martin Browne says he has been contacted about one facility in the county which is no longer providing antigen testing to employees.

Given the soaring rates of Covid due to the Omicron variant he says now more than ever workers should be tested on a regular basis.

In particular he feels the close contact working conditions makes it vital that every precaution is taken.

“People are up on top of each other so what I’m saying is that it is a massive responsibility on those kind of facilities to supply tests and to make sure the tests are being done.

“To take the responsibility onto themselves and to stop pushing it onto the workforce.

“They have a responsibility not just to their staff in the factories but to the communities where these factories are because once the large workforce leave the factory they’re going out into the local communities.”