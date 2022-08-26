Tipperary TD calls for deadline extension for spreading chemical nitrogen

The Cathaoirleach of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee – Tipperary Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill has called on the Minister for Agriculture to extend the deadline for the spreading of chemical nitrogen this year.

The Thurles Deputy made the call following an exceptionally long period of dry weather, where growth has been at a minimum and farmers have failed to get a second cut of silage saved before the end of the summer months.

Jackie Cahill said fodder supplies are already coming under pressure on many farms due to the prolonged dry spell.

He highlighted that a similar policy was implemented in 2018 when an extension to the deadline had a major benefit in extending the grazing season and the amount of grass produced that year.

He wants the same extension applied now for 2022, due to the lack of growth experienced this summer.