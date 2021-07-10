Tipperary students impress at Junior Entrepreneur Programme

A number of Tipperary pupils were among over 3,500 primary school children who took part in this year’s Junior Entrepreneur Programme.

Among them were students from Lissenhall National School who took the national award for their ReuZip project which saw them recycle plastic bottles into pencil cases.

Initially funded by a Movie Night that took place in the school the class made an impressive profit of 1,150 euro from their endeavours.

6th class pupils of Bishop Harty National School in Nenagh and their teacher Joanne Butler were also honoured as they received a Merit Award for their class business Wrist Bags.