Tipperary student on Youth Theatre Ireland youth board

A Tipperary student has made it onto the Youth Theatre Ireland youth board.

Sarah Grogan, a 5th Year student in St. Anne’s Secondary School Tipperary Town, was chosen to be a member of the second ever Youth Board with the group.

The Board has 12 young people from across Ireland who are interested in working in theatre in the future and Sarah is a production representative.

Sarah says that her life has ‘become better’ because of her involvement in Fracture Youth Theatre in Thurles and she decided to apply for this role to give other young people a voice.