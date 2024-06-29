Tipperary Senator claims new childminder regulations are putting the sector under strain

A Tipperary Senator has called on the Minister for Children to revise new childminder restrictions.

Senator David Ahearn has criticised new regulations and told the Seanad about a Tipperary mother who had to turn down children for childminding due to the technicality of ‘minding’ her own children.

Minister Roderic O’Gorman has agreed to look at draft proposals being put forward from the childminder group.

Senator Ahearn says these regulations are putting an important service under strain.

“I look forward to seeing the final piece of legislation. I acknowledge the minister’s good work in it.

“It’s just, I suppose we’re at a point in where the legislation is at that there’s a fear within the sector of child minders of what might be the outcome at the end. And there’s a fear of their own service that they provide. Essentially these people absolutely love the kids that they care for and that they look after and they educate and all they want to do is be able to provide the best care.”