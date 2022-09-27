Tipperary saw a 46% increase in domestic violence call-outs over the pandemic

Tipperary recorded a 46% increase in domestic violence call outs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In figures provided to Peadar Toibin by the Minister of Justice, nationally, there was a 30% increase in domestic violence calls during the Covid restrictions in 2020 and 2021.

There was a marked increase in the number of domestic violence calls for each county from 2019 to 2021, with many dropping back down again in 2022.

Tipperary recorded 972 calls in 2019, compared to 1,156 in 2020, 1,346 in 2021 and then the Premier saw a significant drop again in 2022 with 744 calls documented as of July 25th, 2022.

Tipperary is expected to document 1,311 call outs in 2022.

The Dublin Metropolitan Region recorded the highest call outs for domestic violence in 2021, with Gardai reporting 4,935 incidents for that year, up 1,092 from pre-covid times in 2019.

Every one of the counties saw a rise in domestic violence calls during this timeframe, with some recording more extreme figures than others.

Those included Sligo/Leitrim up by 64%, Wexford up 61% , Carlow/Kilkenny up 57% , Louth up 47% and Tipperary up 46%.

As of July 25th, each county’s domestic violence call out figures are lower than they were in 2019, with the exception of Wexford and Mayo.

These figures include domestic abuse and violence, breeches of barring orders, protection orders, safety orders and domestic disputes.

They also indicate that Gardaí were called out just under 50,000 times nationally in 2021 and it is estimated that those figures will be matched in 2022.