Tipperary RPU issue reminder of regulations for using agricultural machinery on motorways

The Roads Policing Unit in Tipperary is reminding people of the regulations in relation to the use of agricultural machinery on the motorway.

While tractors can be driven on these roads they have to meet certain requirements.

Sgt Declan O’Carroll of Thurles Garda station outlines some of these.

“With recent reports of tractors on the motorway with the weather improving and farms getting busy again with machinery on the move the Roads Policing Unit would like to urge people to be aware that tractors can be driven on the motorway provided they are capable of reaching a minimum speed of 50kph.

“Furthermore you’re not allowed to use the outside lane of a motorway if you’re towing a trailer or a horsebox and it’s important that people doing that are aware and please be mindful that the outside lane is for overtaking and should not be driven in continuously.”