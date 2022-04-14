Tipperary Rose says festival is a ‘great opportunity’

The new Tipperary Rose says the festival is a great opportunity for her to get back out in to the community.

Aisling O’Donovan a 27 year old teacher from Fethard was crowned this years representative for the Premier County on the 13th of March.

Aisling says that she is passionate about well-being and helping her students reach their potential, having just completed a Masters in positive coaching psychology.

She says that the selection process for the Rose of Tralee as so far been hugely positive and empowering.

Speaking on Tipp Today Aisling says winning would be an amazing ‘opportunity’:

” I’ll have local events on, I am getting involved in Darkness into Light in Thurles, I’m actually running a half marathon in aid of Barnardos in a few weeks in Limerick and I’ll be doing a medal presentation here in Clonmel next week for a Duathlon…

You know you only live once and if that did happen I would be absolutely over the moon, and it would be an amazing thing to happen and an amazing opportunity.”