The Tipperary Roads Policing Unit seized a car for drug driving yesterday evening.

When patrolling in Killenaule, the vehicle was flagged on the Mobility App and the driver failed to stop for Gardaí.

The vehicle was intercepted after a pursuit, and the driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after testing positive for cannabis.

The vehicle was seized for no insurance, NCT, and tax, and the driver is expected to appear in court.