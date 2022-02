A Tipperary based retail worker says she feels ‘abandoned’ due to the easing of mask restrictions.

The local woman who is high risk says that she is nervous as it is all happening too quickly.

It was announced earlier this week that the requirement for a mask would be eased to a guideline from next Monday.

This worker says while she will respect people’s space, she fears others may not.

She is concerned about people disrespecting social distancing in shops and it may make shopping unbearable.