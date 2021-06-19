Tipperary to be represented by two contenders at this year’s Miss Ireland

Tipperary will be well represented at this year’s Miss Ireland with two contenders for the coveted crown from the Premier County.

Shannon Brennan from Skeheenarinky is Miss Tipperary South while Maeve Yee from Cashel is Miss Tipperary.

Both are 22 – Shannon is currently studying English and History in UCC while Maeve is a 3rd year student at University of Limerick studying Digital Culture and communications

Virtual heats have been running all over the country to find contestants from each county with the final set for Killua Castle in Westmeath on September 5th.

The winner will represent Ireland at the 70th Miss World festival which will take place in the Caribbean Island of Puerto Rico in December.