Tipperary readers encouraged to read more through Summer Stars

Young readers around Carrick-on-Suir are being encouraged to make a special effort to read more books for the summer.

Libraries all over the Premier County are taking part in the Summer Stars reading programme, encouraging children to read nine books over the holidays.

All children who take part will get a free goodie bag and the initiative runs until August 31st.

Speaking about the special efforts being made at Carrick-on-Suir library, Branch Manager Carol Delany said there has been a great response to the programme.

“In Carrick-on-Suir library, we promoted it in all the schools before they closed for the summer holidays, so that’s really bringing people in at the moment.

“It’s very popular, we have little goodie bags for the children, with colouring competitions, little pencils, cards that they fill in and then at the end of the summer, we’ll have award certificates for them.”

For more information, call into your local library or check out the website, where there are book recommendations, activities and much more.