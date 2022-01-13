Tipperary PUP figure rises by 21 percent in last week after recent restrictions

The number of people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Tipperary has begun to rise again since restrictions were tightened.

1,827 people received the payment in Tipp this week, a rise of almost 21 percent on last week’s total (1,510), but well down on last February’s peak of over 13,000.

Over nine billion euro in PUP payments have been made during the pandemic, including just over 19 million euro this week.

The Department of Social Protection has also revealed that around 25,000 people in the country received the Covid-related Enhanced Illness Benefit between December 31st and January 6th.

That included 854 people in Tipperary.