Tipperary preparing for Cruinniú na nÓg

Tipperary has two local ambassadors as part of this year’s Cruinniú na nÓg.

Millie Sheppard and Anouk Baldin-Merer are the Tipperary representatives and have been members of the Cloughjordan Circus Club since they were 8 and do everything from juggling to unicycling and acro dance.

As part of this year’s event 5,000 juggling balls have been distributed nationwide for four circus workshops, one of which is in Tipperary.

A number of other activities will be taking place in the county including the Nenagh Children’s Film Festival from June 10th – June 12th, Garageland’s live with concerts and circus skills and a street spectacle at in Cloughjordan.

This year’s event is taking place on the 11th of June and there is still time to register.