Tipperary playwright’s latest play opens to standing ovations

“Big Splash Small Fish”,Jim Keane’s latest comedy, got rave reviews from audiences in Knockavilla hall, last Saturday and Sunday night last.

The plot surrounds a dreamer trying to make his 1st million.

The show now moves to Bru Boru in Cashel on Friday 11th for a two night run during which there’ll be a raffle in aid of South Tipperary Hospice

Speaking on Tipp Today Jim explained what inspired the title:

“It was a conversation I had with a fisherman, many many years ago. We were standing on the banks of the river Suir, which is not to far from where I live. He was fishing I wasn’t He was fly fishing. I could see this big splash in the river, trout obviously jumping I said to him “gee that must be a big trout over there” He said “nah that a small fish making a big splash”