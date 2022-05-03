Tipperary player believes it’s harder for male GAA athletes to ‘come out’

Being a member of the LGBTQ+ community and coming out to teammates is less challenging for women than men, according to a Tipp player.

According to the Gaelic Player’s Association, 99 percent of intercounty players believe a person coming out as LGBTQ would be accepted by their teammates.

However, 50 percent also believe that players would face challenges because of their sexual orientation.

Maria Curley represents both Templemore and Tipperary Ladies Football and is a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

She spoke on Tipp Today about how she believes that it’s harder for men.

“I think this is quite different for male and female GAA players being honest, if you look at the female game, I think a lot of people throughout the intercounty set up will know somebody on their team that is actually part of the LGBTQ community, but it’s very, very different, in the male intercounty set up.

“I’d like to see the breakdown of that and in particular, it’s harder for male intercounty athletes because they don’t have the level of players that are out that female intercounty athletes have.”

She added that she has found it helpful personally to not have a big story about coming out and just have it as a normal acceptable thing.

Maria said at the end of the day it’s not about their personal lives, they are teammates and it’s about how they train, how they play and their performance.