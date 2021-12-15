Tipperary people urged to support local businesses this Christmas

The resilience of businesses across Tipperary is being highlighted in the run up to Christmas.

Roscrea based Councillor Michael Smith made the comments as he urged people to shop local as much as possible this year.

Speaking on Tipp Today he pointed out that the retail sector employs a huge number of people in Tipperary:

“It takes great courage to keep going through these tough times and they are tough times for all of us but to keep those doors open and have that very warm welcome that we receive.

“The emotional and mental strain, which has to be huge and time and time again when we go to them and we ask them for support or sponsorships, they have responded generously and I think it’s now time for us to do right by them.”