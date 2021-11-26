Tipperary people urged to support Enable Ireland fundraiser

A Tipperary family is appealing to the public to support a weekend fundraiser for disability service Enable Ireland.

11-year-old Harry Cullen from Templetuohy is an ambassador for the campaign, which asks people to donate one euro when shopping at Applegreen service stations until Sunday night.

Harry, who was born with Cerebral Palsy, is also non-verbal and requires 24-hour care.

His father Jonathan Cullen, the Tipperary GAA PRO, says Enable Ireland are a huge help to his family and many more.

“We would avail of two nights respite per month over in Teach Saoirse in Nenagh.

“It gives us an opportunity as a family with my wife Mairead and my other son Leo maybe to do things that we wouldn’t normally be able to do obviously because of the needs that Harry has to be looked after 24 hours a day.

“We’re very, very happy with the services we’re getting from Teach Saoirse and Enable Ireland.”