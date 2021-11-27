Tipperary people urged to shop local this Christmas

The CEO of Tipperary County Council says the importance of shopping local over the Christmas season can’t be over-emphasised.

Online shopping continues to grow in popularity, but the local authority has joined forces with Tipp FM to encourage people to shop local and support local this Christmas.

Council CEO, Joe MacGrath, is encouraging local shoppers to consider what’s on their doorstep in the coming weeks.

“I can’t over emphasise enough the importance of people making that choice to stay local.

“Now, we would have taken out ads on your own radio station to try to bring home that message, but it makes such a difference to local shop owners, to local businesses, if the person, the individual making the choice to go and spend their money in the towns and villages around Tipperary, that supports employment, it keeps our shops open on our main streets and it provides sustainability I suppose for those shop owners.”