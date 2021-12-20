Tipperary people show their generosity in annual Christmas Toy Appeal

The people of Tipperary have been praised for their generosity in the recent Tipp FM and Saint Vincent de Paul Christmas Toy Appeal.

An estimated €20,000 worth of toys are being distributed to families in need across the county, after many listeners played their part in donating gifts throughout December.

Kieran Stafford from Saint Vincent de Paul says they’re thrilled with the amount of donations.

“For anybody that’s listening or anybody who knows somebody who donated, I’d ask that you’d say to them that we’re so appreciative. The people who’ll receive this stuff are so appreciative.

“They’re people who are under incredible pressure from all walks of life at the moment. And it enables us to go in and take a little bit of pressure off people, and ensure that as many families as humanly possible can have a lovely Christmas.

Speaking on Tipp Today, Kieran also urged people to continue reaching out for assistance, rather than going down the route of high-interest, and sometimes illegal, money lenders.

“It’s a real loaves and fishes situation. People are just trying to make a small amount of income go a long way.

“And one thing we don’t want to see is people falling into the hands of dreaded money lenders, borrowing and then suffering early next year because those chickens always come home to roost. It’s just awful for families, it sucks up all of their income.”