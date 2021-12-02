Tipperary people to see a reduction in home help over Christmas

Many elderly people in Tipperary are facing a major cut in home help hours over Christmas.

Thurles based County Councillor Jim Ryan says he’s been contacted by many who have been informed of the cuts by the HSE.

He says staffing issues are the reason being given for the reduction.

Councillor Ryan says this situation has to be rectified.

“This is totally unacceptable and it’s an absolute disgrace.

“One person who contacted me told me that her 99-year-old mother who lives on her own received a letter and as a result has no home help cover over the Christmas period.

“I’m calling on the HSE to reverse this decision – to provide more home help hours and to employ more home helpers if that is the issue.

“I also know of people who applied for home help initially and were refused and also others who have applied for more home help hours and have been refused for that as well.”