Tipperary needs a localised ambulance service, says Councillor Burgess

Tipperary is to be included in a review of the ambulance service across the South of the country.

Chairman of the Southern Regional Health Forum, Councillor Declan Burgess, called for the review, which hasn’t taken place in six years.

He told Tipp FM that ambulances coming from other counties to patients who need immediate care, is a serious worry and the review will give a snapshot of where the gaps might be.

“Even in my own area, maybe 20 minutes away from the Clonmel hospital, they had to wait over an hour for a critical patient.

“I’m really concerned that ambulances are coming from other counties, now that night they came from Waterford.

“Our ambulances are stretched, it’s really not good enough – we need to have a localised service.

“That review hasn’t taken place since 2015 and a lot has changed.

“We really need to ensure that the people on the ground have the necessary resources and that they’re not feeling pressured, so we can save lives, that’s the bottom line.”

He added; “They’re going to be revisiting and updating the baseline capacity, they’re going to carry out a review there, that was last commissioned in 2015.

“That will set out basically, future requirements for ambulances in the South Tipp area.

“I suppose there is deficiencies in the service, and that’s not anything to do with the people on the ground – that’s resources and finance issues.”