Tipperary marks EU Sustainable Energy Week

EU Sustainable Energy Week gets underway today with Tipperary County Council and Tipperary Energy Agency working together to promote the event.

One of the initiatives is the Blooming Energy Trees of Ideas with libraries across the county taking part.

Marion O’Neill is the SEO in the Environment and Climate Action section of Tipperary County Council.

She says a lot of the focus will be on children across the county.

“We’re going to invite all the primary school children across Tipperary to submit their ideas about energy tips, and in our libraries, we’re going to place wooden trees and put all the energy tips on display and that’s why we called it the Blooming Energy Trees of Ideas.

“We’ll have a lot of ideas coming back and members of the public can go in at their leisure and read all of the tips our young people will have submitted to our libraries.”

Tipp Today will be marking Sustainable Energy Week with a dedicated podcast featuring this interview with Marion O’Neill, as well as interviews with architect Liam Ryan and retrofit engineer with Electric Ireland Superhomes, Mike O’Rourke.