Tipperary man raises more than €20,000 for MS Ireland

A Tipperary man has raised thousands of Euro for MS Ireland.

James Flanagan from Gaile near Thurles was himself diagnosed with MS in 2014 and is currently undergoing Stem Cell Therapy in London.

The 33-year-old organised a ‘Shave or Dye’ fundraiser earlier this month to raise money for the South Tipp branch of MS Ireland.

James was joined by some of his close friends for the event where barbers shaved off brave volunteers’ hair or dyed their hair in unique colouring.

The event in The Abbey Tavern in Holycross raised over €20,000 for the local branch of Multiple Sclerosis Ireland.