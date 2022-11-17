A Tipperary man is continuing his aid delivery efforts in Ukraine.

Clonmel native Andrew Laste filled his van up with aid and headed to Ukraine, where he arrived in Kiev two days ago.

He has been delivering aid to volunteer groups in the region, which has been passed on to orphns and people in need.

With temperatures dropping in the country and strategic attacks on key resources being carried out, Andrew says a tough winter lays ahead:

“Potentially, this could get to minus 30 degrees plus in some areas of Ukraine.

“Unfortunately what is happening now is you can see that the attacks are precise and they’re precision attacks on critical Ukranian infrastructure, things like heat, water, energy, food stores.

“This is calculated and a methodical strategy from the Russian Federation.”