Tipperary man appointed as District Court judge by the President

A Tipperary man has been appointed as a District Court judge by the President.

The Government last week nominated Templemore native Andrew Cody for appointment as an Ordinary Judge of the District Court.

The solicitor went to school at Cistercian College Roscrea, before attending University College Cork, and qualified as a solicitor in 1990.

Judge Cody has been practicing in Co. Kildare for the past 32 years and sits on a number of committee and panels, including the Complaints Committee of the Law Society, where he is Chair.

President Higgins received the nomination in accordance with constitutional practice and has appointed Andrew Cody this week.