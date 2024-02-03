Tipperary Junior Camogie Team have defeated Clare

The Tipperary junior camogie side were back in action today.

The Premier took on Clare in Division 2B of the National League in Meelick.

The last meeting of the two sides was last year’s All-Ireland Premier Junior final in Croke Park, where Clare were four-point winners.

Tipperary fell behind by three points in the first half, with a score of Tipp 0-05, Clare 0-08 on the interval.

The Premier came back fighting in the second half, defeating Clare and ending the game with a final score of Tipp 2-07, Clare 0-12.