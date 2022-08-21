Tipperary households urged to increase e-waste recycling

Tipperary householders are being urged to bring electrical waste to one of the local WEE Ireland collections.

These collection days aim to help the county meet recycling targets which have increased since the first lockdown.

Supported by Tipperary County Council they kick off on Saturday September 3rd at The Co-op Mart in Templemore.

1662 tonnes of electrical waste was collected in Tipperary by the recycling scheme in 2021 and 10.4kg of e-waste was recycled per person last year in the county.

However, the county’s e-waste target for 2022 has increased to 13kg per person, and everyone is now being asked to contribute to these collections.