Tipperary hoping for success at Irish Restaurant Awards

Sixteen businesses and individuals will fly the flag for Tipperary at the annual Irish Restaurant Awards later.
The awards are seen as the Oscars of the industry with the various county winners from across the country qualifying for the national finals which take place at the Convention Centre in Dublin tonight.
The Premier representatives are from right across the county including Cashel, Thurles, Ballinderry, Cloneen, Cahir, Clonmel, Clogheen and Fethard.
Local Food Hero Sponsored by The Irish Times
Tipperary – Tipperary Food Producers Network, Peter and Lorraine Randal
Best Sustainable Practices Sponsored by Gas Networks Ireland
Tipperary- Dooks Fine Foods
Free From Sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro
Tipperary – Saffron Indian Cuisine
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine Sponsored by FBD
Tipperary – The Old Convent Country House and Hotel
Best Restaurant Manager Sponsored by AIB Merchant Services
Tipperary – Lava Rock Restaurant, Krimo Birem
Best Wine Experience Sponsored by Bibendum Ireland
Tipperary – Mani Restaurant
Best Café Sponsored by Illy
Tipperary – Naomi’s Cafe
Best World Cuisine Sponsored by San Pellegrino
Tipperary- Ranna Ghor Indian Restaurant
Best Newcomer Sponsored by Square
Tipperary- Cashel Palace Hotel
Pub of the Year Sponsored by Jameson
Tipperary – The Thatch Club Cloneen
Best Casual Dining Sponsored by Musgrave Marketplace
Tipperary – Dé Róiste’s Bar and Restaurant
Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant Sponsored By Frylite
Tipperary – Cashel Palace Hotel
Best Customer Service Sponsored Restaurant-Insurance.ie Provided by Dolmen
Tipperary – Mitchel House Restaurant
Best Gastro Pub Sponsored by Worldpay from FIS
Tipperary – Mikey Ryans Bar and Kitchen Cashel
Best Chef Sponsored by BWG Foodservice
Tipperary – Cashel Palace Hotel, Stephen Hayes
Best Restaurant Sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants
Tipperary – Chez Hans