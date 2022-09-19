Tipperary hoping for success at Irish Restaurant Awards

Sixteen businesses and individuals will fly the flag for Tipperary at the annual Irish Restaurant Awards later.

The awards are seen as the Oscars of the industry with the various county winners from across the country qualifying for the national finals which take place at the Convention Centre in Dublin tonight.

The Premier representatives are from right across the county including Cashel, Thurles, Ballinderry, Cloneen, Cahir, Clonmel, Clogheen and Fethard.

Local Food Hero Sponsored by The Irish Times

Tipperary – Tipperary Food Producers Network, Peter and Lorraine Randal

Best Sustainable Practices Sponsored by Gas Networks Ireland

Tipperary- Dooks Fine Foods

Free From Sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro

Tipperary – Saffron Indian Cuisine

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine Sponsored by FBD

Tipperary – The Old Convent Country House and Hotel

Best Restaurant Manager Sponsored by AIB Merchant Services

Tipperary – Lava Rock Restaurant, Krimo Birem

Best Wine Experience Sponsored by Bibendum Ireland

Tipperary – Mani Restaurant

Best Café Sponsored by Illy

Tipperary – Naomi’s Cafe

Best World Cuisine Sponsored by San Pellegrino

Tipperary- Ranna Ghor Indian Restaurant

Best Newcomer Sponsored by Square

Tipperary- Cashel Palace Hotel

Pub of the Year Sponsored by Jameson

Tipperary – The Thatch Club Cloneen

Best Casual Dining Sponsored by Musgrave Marketplace

Tipperary – Dé Róiste’s Bar and Restaurant

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant Sponsored By Frylite

Tipperary – Cashel Palace Hotel

Best Customer Service Sponsored Restaurant-Insurance.ie Provided by Dolmen

Tipperary – Mitchel House Restaurant

Best Gastro Pub Sponsored by Worldpay from FIS

Tipperary – Mikey Ryans Bar and Kitchen Cashel

Best Chef Sponsored by BWG Foodservice

Tipperary – Cashel Palace Hotel, Stephen Hayes

Best Restaurant Sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants

Tipperary – Chez Hans