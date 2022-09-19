Tipperary hoping for success at Irish Restaurant Awards

By
Pat Murphy
-
Photo from Dé Róiste's Bar and Restaurant Facebook page

Sixteen businesses and individuals will fly the flag for Tipperary at the annual Irish Restaurant Awards later.

The awards are seen as the Oscars of the industry with the various county winners from across the country qualifying for the national finals which take place at the Convention Centre in Dublin tonight.

The Premier representatives are from right across the county including Cashel, Thurles, Ballinderry, Cloneen, Cahir, Clonmel, Clogheen and Fethard.

 

Local Food Hero Sponsored by The Irish Times
Tipperary – Tipperary Food Producers Network, Peter and Lorraine Randal

Best Sustainable Practices Sponsored by Gas Networks Ireland
Tipperary- Dooks Fine Foods

Free From Sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro
Tipperary – Saffron Indian Cuisine

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine Sponsored by FBD
Tipperary – The Old Convent Country House and Hotel

Best Restaurant Manager Sponsored by AIB Merchant Services
Tipperary – Lava Rock Restaurant, Krimo Birem

Best Wine Experience Sponsored by Bibendum Ireland
Tipperary – Mani Restaurant

Best Café Sponsored by Illy
Tipperary – Naomi’s Cafe

Best World Cuisine Sponsored by San Pellegrino
Tipperary- Ranna Ghor Indian Restaurant

Best Newcomer Sponsored by Square
Tipperary- Cashel Palace Hotel

Pub of the Year Sponsored by Jameson
Tipperary – The Thatch Club Cloneen

Best Casual Dining Sponsored by Musgrave Marketplace
Tipperary – Dé Róiste’s Bar and Restaurant

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant Sponsored By Frylite
Tipperary – Cashel Palace Hotel

Best Customer Service Sponsored Restaurant-Insurance.ie Provided by Dolmen
Tipperary – Mitchel House Restaurant

Best Gastro Pub Sponsored by Worldpay from FIS
Tipperary – Mikey Ryans Bar and Kitchen Cashel

Best Chef Sponsored by BWG Foodservice
Tipperary – Cashel Palace Hotel, Stephen Hayes

Best Restaurant Sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants
Tipperary – Chez Hans