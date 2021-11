Tipperary has been recommended as one of the top places to visit by the Travel website Conde Nast Traveller.

It has just published its 22 spots to visit in 2022, highlighting some of the best places to eat, stay and visit across the World.

Tipperary is listed under the ‘Best for foodies’ section, alongside Birmingham, Serbia, Jersey and Bend in Oregon, USA.

Conde Nast described Tipp as a cornucopia of goodies, from farm tours to traditional cheesemakers.