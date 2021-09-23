Tipperary group take part in Cycle Against Suicide from Malin to Mizen Head

There’s plenty of Tipperary representation on a Cycle Against Suicide event which is travelling the length of the country this week.

Around 120 people are involved in a Mizen to Malin Head cycle which ends tomorrow (Friday) after over 700 kilometres in the saddle along the west coast.

Lorrha-based mental health service TherapyHub is among the groups taking part to help raise funds for awareness charity ‘Cycle Against Suicide’.

TherapyHub CEO and Founder, Michael O’Carroll, is encouraging people to donate to the cause, and explains why they’re supporting this fundraiser.

“We do online therapy sessions on therapyhub.ie and we deal with people who are going through mental difficulties and looking to address them. What we see is people need those supports in the community, and Cycle Against Suicide provides supports in schools and in communities.”

The Therapy Hub cycling crew also includes Cormac Gilligan from Clonmel, Nick Lawlor from Birr, John O’Sullivan offering support from the car along the way, while Ronan Nevin had to pull out before the event due to injury.

Donations can be made to Cycle Against Suicide through this TherapyHub donation page on GoFundMe.