Tipperary Gardaí appeal for motor cycle safety this Bank Holiday Monday

We’re being reminded to keep an eye out for vulnerable road users in the Premier County this Bank Holiday weekend.

There have been 40 fatalities on the nations roads so far this year with motorcyclists accounting for 10 of these.

Inspector James White of Thurles Garda Station is urging all motorists and bike riders in particular to heed their speed.

“As lockdown is starting to lift, a lot of people are entitled to drive within the county of Tipperary. I’m making a specific appeal, if you’re taking off on a motorcycle, by all means enjoy yourself but please adhere to the speed limit and to all the rules of the road.

“And to other road users, if you see a motorcyclist be conscious and be careful that if that motorcyclist has to swerve because of a dog or an object for example, they may be forced into your path. So let’s just show courtesy to each other on the roads.”