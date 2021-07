Tipperary GAA Museum and Tourist Centre at Lár na Pairce Thurles will be open today from 12 noon to 6pm to facilitate all the supporters coming to Thurles for the Munster Senior Football semi-final Kerry V Tipperary in Semple Stadium.

Lár na Pairce is situated on the Slievenamon or Horse and Jockey Road, just 100 meters from Liberty Square.

Admission is free to mark the re-opening of the centre following a long period in lockdown.