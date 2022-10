The Tipperary Festival of Science is returning this Tuesday.

The festival, now in its 6th year, will get underway at the Nenagh Arts Centre at 9.30am on Tuesday.

It intends to spark discussion on science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics while also igniting interest in these fields.

This year, there will be over 65 activities taking place over the course of the week, offering a wide variety of workshops and shows for kids, teachers, and families to enjoy.