A south Tipperary food business is among 10 to benefit from a €100,000 bursary from Three Ireland.

Tullahay Farm, based in Grangemockler, will receive a portion of the bursary as well as advice, support and connectivity solutions from Three Ireland’s expert business advisers.

The funding comes under the mobile network’s Grant for Small Business Programme.

Tullahay Farm produces award-winning fruity, whey drinks and both plain and savoury cheeses.