Tipperary experiencing above average temperatures, new data reveals

Tipperary was drier and warmer than usual last month and this autumn was the tenth consecutive season with above average temperatures at most stations

The Met Eireann weather statement for the month of November shows that The temperatures recorded at the wearther station in Gurteen were point-two of a degree higher than the long-term averages.

While the rainfall was ten percent lower over the course of the month than would be expected.

The national forecaster says the first two thirds of November saw Atlantic low pressure systems brining the above average temperatures with rain or showers most

days before the high pressure arrived with drier and progressively cooler conditions.

Overall the autumn sunshine hours were above average, rainfall was higher than normal in most places and the temperatures were above average everywhere over the three month period.