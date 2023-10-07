Tipperary experiences higher than average rainfall for September

Tipperary had 162% more rain than average last month.

According to figures from Met Éireann this compared with 225% of the long term average recorded at Dublin Airport while Belmullet in Mayo had just 76% of its normal levels.

The weather station in Gurteen recorded 121.5 millimetres of rain during September with 18.4 millimetres falling on Tuesday 19th making it the wettest day of the month there.

Temperatures hit a high of 26.9 degrees Celsius at Gurteen on Friday September 8th with Oak Park in Carlow recording the highest in the country on the same day at 28.5 degrees.

According to Met Éireann the Premier County enjoyed 136 hours of sunshine last month while Gurteen was among four weather stations to officially record a heatwave with 5 consecutive days or more with maximum temperature over 25°C