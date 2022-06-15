Tipperary ETB aiming to change patronage of primary schools locally

Tipperary ETB is looking to provide multidenominational education in local primary schools through changes in patronage.

This would be done by creating Community National Schools, an initiative that began nationwide in 2007.

There are currently 27 Community National Schools across 8 ETB’s in Ireland.

This sees the transfer of patronage from the diocese to the ETB with a number of changes for the school as a result from ethos, to sacramental preparation, and the curriculum.

In Tipperary St.Mary’s Junior Boy’s School will be the first CNS is the county when the transfer is completed in August this year thanks to co-operation between the Board and the Diocese of Killaloe.

At this month’s meeting of the County Council Chief Executive Bernadette Cullen said they intend to work with the other three dioceses in Tipperary in the hope of providing more multi denominational education options.

Councillors were asked to support and encourage the CNS model, with the CE stating that no transfers would be made if the Diocese was not in favour.

This model was described as ‘the way forward’ by councillor Maírín McGrath, with councillor Seamus Hanafin commending the religious orders for their work within schools in the county.