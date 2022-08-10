A Tipperary craft maker features in August Craft Month

A Tipperary craft maker is involved in August Craft Month.

Cloughjordan’s Karen Young is taking part in the nation-wide initiative which celebrates local craft in Ireland across the entire month.

Karen uses locally sourced, natural fabrics to gift beautiful craft items and designs a range of accessories in Irish tweed and Irish linen.

Local audiences can enjoy the textile exhibition entitled ‘A Time To Fly’ at the Middle Country Café in Cloughjordan where Karen ‘s display of flowers, birds, bees and butterflies in Irish tweed will adorn the cafés walls.

This free exhibition is open to the public until the 21st of August.