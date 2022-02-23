Works underway to restore supply from Dundrum Water Treatment Plant

Some customers on the Dundrum Water Treatment Plant could be without supply for a number of hours.

Crews have been mobilised to restore water to customers supplied by the west Tipp plant.

Irish Water say they are working with Tipperary County Council to restore water as quickly as possible to impacted customers due to a burst watermain.

As a result, the plant is expected to be off-line until around midday.

However, due to the location of the burst, and the time it will take to get the plant up and running, some areas will not see water restored until tonight along with some areas experiencing low pressure for the next 24 to 36 hours.

Among the areas impacted are: Rossmore, Carhue, Marlow Bridge, Clonoulty, Ballagh, Ardmayle, Cloney Harp, Bishops Wood, Boherlain, Tubridora, Killough, Camas, Thurlesbeg, Goulds Cross, Laffina, Cluedarby, Longfield, The Weir and surrounding areas.