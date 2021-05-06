Works on Newport Town Park likely to resume next week

The long awaited €1.6 million project in Newport has been delayed by four months due to Covid-19 restrictions which affected construction projects in the first third of this year.

Much of the preparatory ground works on the 6 acre site took place late last year, but the initial mid-summer completion date won’t now be met.

Local councillor Fiona Bonfield says she’s hopeful that the project will open in the Autumn on a revised timeline.

“They were flying it on site but when the Level 5 restrictions came in again at Christmas works were stopped so we’re approximately four months behind schedule now.”

“Works are due to commence again hopefully next week so looking forward to that.”