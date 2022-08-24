Work starts on second Shannon crossing

The long awaited Shannon river crossing below Ballina – Killaloe has taken a major step forward.

Works have finally commenced on the multi-million euro project after years of campaigning, planning and negotiations.

The bridge will ease the chronic traffic congestions experienced in the twin towns as the existing crossing is a single lane controlled by traffic lights.

Local TD Alan Kelly has been pushing the project for a number of years.

“This is a project that will change the face of East Clare – North Tipperary. For Ballina and Killaloe it is a complete game changer economically, socially for tourism.

“The queues that come in to Ballina and Killaloe are horrendous at times particularly over the summer when there’s good weather. This is really going to give huge options to the locality and develop the locality. I expect the works to be completed all going to plan by the end of 2024.”