Work to begin this summer on Tipp Town Market yard project

The contract has been signed today for the long awaited Tipperary Town Market Yard Upgrade.

It has been awarded to Tony Kirwan Civil Engineering Contractors of Kilmacthomas in Co Waterford.

It’s valued at nearly €500,000 – the phased works are part of the Town Centre Improvement scheme which is aimed at improving connections from the Excel centre to the River Ara.

The Market Yard Upgrade portion of the works will encompass the upgrading of the traffic system as well as kerbing, pavements and public lighting.

It will also involve the installation of a new pedestrian crossing on Mitchel Street linking the Excel with Market Yard and the Town centre as well as the introduction of more street furniture and planting as well as canopies for casual trading.

The project is funded by Project Ireland 2040, the Rural Development Fund and Tipperary County Council and work will get underway this summer.