West Tipp councillor says people in local authority estates are suffering at the hands of anti-social neighbours

A West Tipperary Councillor is calling for action to be taken to deal with anti-social local authority tenants.

There are currently 900 people on the housing list in the Tipperary – Cahir – Cashel Municipal District.

However, Fine Gael’s Michael Fitzgerald says tenants in existing local authority estates have been raising concerns with him and other councillors.

“Out of the blue they get neighbours from hell and it causes all kinds of problems.

“I just feel that this whole aspect of people in houses in estates has to be handled because not only is it upsetting the families that are living there already, its giving the estates a very, very bad name and you’ll find that people will say I don’t want to be housed there.”

He is now calling for a ‘three strikes and you’re out’ policy to be introduced for anti-social local authority tenants in Tipperary.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Michael Fitzgerald said he has spoken with people who are at the end of their tether because of troublesome neighbours.

“I had a good young hard-working husband the other day rearing his family.

“He said to me ‘Michael, my day starts at 7 o’clock in the morning. I’m out of the bed at 5 getting ready and giving his wife a help with the kids.

“He said he’s awake most of the night with what the council have put in two doors down from him.”